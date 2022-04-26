Local Listings
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment

Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor filed a motion Friday asking to allow him to remain on release pending the decision of his sentence appeal. Court documents state Reagor suffers from progressive Parkinson’s disease.

The motion requests his release for the extra time to “allow him not to interrupt his current, complicated treatment regimen until it is certain that he will have to serve this sentence”. According to the motion, Reagor “takes 15 different medications each day”.

Court documents filed on March 14 show Reagor gave notice through his attorney that he is appealing the October conviction of making a false statement to the International Bank of Commerce about his intentions of using $1.7 million of a $10 million loan from IBC to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. Reagor is also appealing the 14-year sentence for that conviction handed down on March 10.

He was required to self-surrender on May 9 as part of his sentence. Below is an expert from the motion:

“While he has filed this appeal in hope that the judgment and sentence can be reversed, that is his only motive—not to delay for delay’s sake. Delay of surrender is its own prison in a very real sense. When a large sentence hangs over a convicted defendant, he or she cannot think of the future except with dread, or even enjoy the present when so much of the rest of their life is on hold pending their physical removal from all they have come to know in their life, not least their family and other loved ones. Each day pending surrender to prison is spent under constant contemplation of the unpleasant life that awaits.”

Court documents claim if the request is denied it could be very serious for his health. A ruling has not yet been handed down.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

