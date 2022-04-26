Wednesday bringing a moisture increase, chance for showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pleasant weather returned to the region this afternoon after an expected cold start Tuesday morning. Lubbock dropped to 38 degrees. We did have a few communities, including Aiken, Earth, Muleshoe and some in the panhandle dip to or just below the freezing mark this morning.

Wednesday will bring some changes, more clouds, gusty south winds and warmer temperatures.

As moisture increase clouds will replace the clear skies by morning and it will be a mostly cloudy day. However, with south winds, gusty at time to near 30 mph it will be warmer. I expect the afternoon temps to climb to the mid to upper 70s.

There will also be a slight chance of isolated showers and storms, limited in coverage late in the afternoon through late evening.

The best probability of rain exists in the panhandle but there is a chance for some showers on the South Plains.

There’s even a marginal chance for limited severe storms in the northwest counties of the South Plains.

As we move to Thursday its back to gusty winds, sunny skies and temps that could hit the 90 degree mark. You can add elevated fire danger to the region for Thursday and Friday.

