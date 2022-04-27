Local Listings
Chance for isolated showers, storms Wednesday evening

Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.

The greatest chance of rain will be in the central counties and north into the Panhandle area. A few strong storms with one-inch hail and high winds will be possible from Morton to Plainview and north.

Most of the showers and storms will decrease as they move eastward and will likely end around 11 p.m. to midnight.

Thursday the rain chances will move to the eastern area along the Caprock. Once again, some storms could be severe with hail and high winds.

Thursday and Friday will bring elevated fire danger with increased wind speeds, low humidity and some hot temperatures. I’m forecasting highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for all of the region.

The heat will continue Friday but the rain chances will be gone until Sunday afternoon.

