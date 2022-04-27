Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Children’s Advocacy Center holding Stand Up 4ORE Kids Golf Event

(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains will hold their fifth annual Stand Up 4ORE Kids Golf Event.

The event will take place on Friday, April 29. Participants will enjoy lunch and play virtual golf from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4ORE! Golf, 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Four-player teams will participate in this fundraising event and stand together representing the 1,094 children who received services in 2021 including 2,560 TF-CBT trauma focused therapy sessions. The center provided Play It Safe prevention training to 5,939 children across the South Plains and case review facilitation for 851 client cases in 2021.

Advocates with the Children’s Advocacy Center say this event is meant to focus attention on children who are abused in Lubbock and across the South Plains area, and to raise funds to support the center. It is also about celebrating the “courage of one” demonstrated every day by children who tell their story and the adults who report abuse.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc. The center, founded in 1998, brings together community resources to speed the healing of child victims of abuse and trauma.

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides services to children as part of the team of front-line responders to reports of child sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect and for children who witness violent crimes across 15 South Plains counties.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years
Isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening over the South Plains.
Chance for isolated showers, storms Wednesday evening
At a time Texas Roadhouse would typically be closed, doors were open Wednesday as...
UMC, KCBD host lunch at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for CMN
Noon Notebook: The Outside In Festival coming to Lubbock
Noon Notebook: Outside In Festival