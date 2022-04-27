Children’s Advocacy Center holding Stand Up 4ORE Kids Golf Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains will hold their fifth annual Stand Up 4ORE Kids Golf Event.

The event will take place on Friday, April 29. Participants will enjoy lunch and play virtual golf from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4ORE! Golf, 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Four-player teams will participate in this fundraising event and stand together representing the 1,094 children who received services in 2021 including 2,560 TF-CBT trauma focused therapy sessions. The center provided Play It Safe prevention training to 5,939 children across the South Plains and case review facilitation for 851 client cases in 2021.

Advocates with the Children’s Advocacy Center say this event is meant to focus attention on children who are abused in Lubbock and across the South Plains area, and to raise funds to support the center. It is also about celebrating the “courage of one” demonstrated every day by children who tell their story and the adults who report abuse.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Inc. The center, founded in 1998, brings together community resources to speed the healing of child victims of abuse and trauma.

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides services to children as part of the team of front-line responders to reports of child sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect and for children who witness violent crimes across 15 South Plains counties.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.