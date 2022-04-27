Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CUTE: Police use snacks to lure pig off of highway

Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland
Pig, known as John Doe, rescued in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon want to know if anyone is missing a pet pig.

The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the owner of a pig that was found in traffic early Tuesday morning, according to KPTV.

Just after midnight, an officer was driving when she saw traffic slowing in front of her and appearing to drive around something in the road. The officer then saw the object was a pig.

Other officers came to help and animal control was called. Police said officers worked to contain the pig and keep him safe from passing vehicles.

PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland
PPB officers rescue pig in SE Portland(Portland Police Bureau)

There were a few short foot pursuits while officers tried to contain the pig. Officers used snacks, including Goldfish crackers and cookies, to keep him calm and contained. Police said the pig was not a fan of nacho cheese Doritos.

Once staff from the On Call Community Rescue for Animals arrived, police said it took several attempts and seven people to safely coral the pig into a crate.

Police are trying to track down the owner of the pig, who will be known as John Doe. If you are the owner or may know who the owner is, please call the shelter directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange