Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams gets five year contract extension

The deal would pay him about $3 million per year

He is now under contract through the 2027-27 season

Details here: Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Lubbock-Cooper ISD answers racism claims

Lubbock-Cooper ISD is investigating allegations of racist behavior at Laura Bus Middle School

The district denied allegations that it ignored social media posts and other incidents

Read more here: 100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond

Remain in Mexico lawsuit latest

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy with Texas and Missouri claiming Pres. Biden illegally tried to end it

A decision is expected by summer

Follow the latest developments here: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the spotlight at the Supreme Court

