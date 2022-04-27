Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Mark Adams gets five year contract extension
- The deal would pay him about $3 million per year
- He is now under contract through the 2027-27 season
- Details here: Mark Adams extends contract through 2027
Lubbock-Cooper ISD answers racism claims
- Lubbock-Cooper ISD is investigating allegations of racist behavior at Laura Bus Middle School
- The district denied allegations that it ignored social media posts and other incidents
- Read more here: 100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Remain in Mexico lawsuit latest
- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy with Texas and Missouri claiming Pres. Biden illegally tried to end it
- A decision is expected by summer
- Follow the latest developments here: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
