Inside Out Foundation to host 2nd annual 4-man Scramble

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host its second annual 4-man Scramble at the Rawls Course at Texas Tech Friday, April 29.

Registration and will begin at 1 p.m. Tee with will be a shotgun start at 2 p.m.

The cost to register is $150 per person or $600 per team of four. Lunch is included. The top two teams will be eligible for prizes. A Splash Award will be given to last place.

The Inside Out Foundation will host its 2nd annual 4-man Scramble golf tournament Friday, April 29.(KCBD)

36 teams are limited to enter. Click here to register online.

