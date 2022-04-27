Local Listings
Isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most of us just dealing with clouds and breezy winds but some could see showers and storms late afternoon.

A cloudy start to the day today with moisture increasing into the region. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today. Winds remaining breezy from the south 15-20 mph. Clouds will break up just a bit by this afternoon leading to a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Rain chances begin around 5 pm as a dry line forms off to our west along the New Mexico/Texas state-line. This boundary will push to the east with storms developing along it. A Marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms for the northwestern portion of the viewing area exists as those storms fire up. Hail up to 1-inch in diameter is possible as well as wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. As storms move from west to east they will likely begin to die down in intensity with no threat for severe weather in Lubbock. Most of the area will remain dry with any location seeing at max a 20% chance for a shower/storm.

Drying out and skies clearing overnight. Lows in the 50s with breezy winds from the southwest 10-15 mph. Much warmer for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 90s. Sunny, dry, and breezy to windy for Thursday and Friday with fire concerns returning. Red Flag Warnings will be likely for some across the South Plains.

A cold front will drop our high temps to the 80s for the weekend. Our next storm system and chance for rain looks to be Sunday. For now, scattered showers look possible Wednesday afternoon. We will watch for any threat for severe weather as we get closer to that time.

