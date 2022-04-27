Local Listings
Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility

Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal judge has denied Bart Reagor’s request to remain on release pending the decision of his sentence appeal, recommending that Reagor be assigned to a medical facility that can properly treat him for progressive Parkinson’s disease.

The motion requested his release for the extra time to “allow him not to interrupt his current, complicated treatment regimen until it is certain that he will have to serve this sentence”. According to the motion, Reagor “takes 15 different medications each day”.

The court said they were aware of Reagor’s medical issues and “granted counsel wide latitude” to request recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons for medical care and facility placement. The court has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to undertake a full diagnostic medical review of Reagor and allow him to continue with his current medication regimen. The court is asking that Reagor be assigned to a federal medical center that can address his medical conditions, if possible, FMC Fort Worth.

Court documents filed on March 14 show Reagor gave notice through his attorney that he is appealing the October conviction of making a false statement to the International Bank of Commerce about his intentions of using $1.7 million of a $10 million loan from IBC to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. Reagor is also appealing the 14-year sentence for that conviction handed down on March 10.

While the court and the Justice Department do not consider Reagor a flight risk, the judge does not think Reagor’s case meets the standard for release. The court found that Reagor’s appellate argument was not strong enough to warrant keeping him out of prison.

Reagor will be required to self-surrender on May 9.

