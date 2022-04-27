KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Santana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Santana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a four-year-old retriever-pit mix.

Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy. Santana loves humans, but not dogs so much. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

