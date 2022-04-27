Local Listings
Kevin McCullar entering transfer portal

(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar Jr. announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal as he continues to follow his dreams of making the NBA.

While testing the NBA waters, McCullar has the option to return to play College Basketball with two years of eligibility left. He still could return to Texas Tech, but wants to explore all options.

We wish Kevin McCullar Jr. the best as he tests the NBA waters and the transfer portal.

