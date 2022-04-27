Kevin McCullar entering transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Kevin McCullar Jr. announced on social media that he will enter the transfer portal as he continues to follow his dreams of making the NBA.

While testing the NBA waters, McCullar has the option to return to play College Basketball with two years of eligibility left. He still could return to Texas Tech, but wants to explore all options.

We wish Kevin McCullar Jr. the best as he tests the NBA waters and the transfer portal.

My goal & dream of playing in the NBA remains my priority!

I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft & continue to train.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility. — Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) April 27, 2022

