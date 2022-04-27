Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years

A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of a child over the course of five years.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of a child over the course of five years.

Jeffrey Flores, 47, is accused of repeatedly assaulting a minor, who was a friend of his son. According to the report from Lubbock Police, the victim would spend the night at Flores’ home often.

Police were told after a certain point, the victim stated they did not want to go to Flores’ house anymore. The warrant states Flores is accused of sexually abusing and touching the victim inappropriately multiple times for years, leading to an alleged aggressive sexual assault in January.

Flores was arrested, but as of April 27, he was no longer listed as detained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

