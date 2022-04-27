Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings

A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in their mid-20s.(girubalani garnarajan via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study from investment firm Charles Schwab shows the younger generation is already stashing cash away in their mid-20s.

The younger generation also has higher balances in their 401(k)s than Gen Xers did at the same age.

The study says younger people are saving more because they don’t expect to get pension plans.

In 1981, 84% of full-time workers at large companies had pensions; by 2020, that number dropped to 28%.

Researchers found that millennials are worse off in nearly all aspects of their financial well-being.

They graduated into the great recession, dealt with the COVID and a second recession. They’re also gearing up for what financial analysts predict will be another recession paired with high inflation levels.

But there is one thing millennials are focused on and that is cryptocurrency.

The study found that 25% of millennials plan to invest in digital currencies, compared with about 5% of baby boomers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
A Lubbock man has been indicted, charged with multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of...
Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple sexual assaults of a child over 5 years
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet in surprise prisoner exchange