Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UMC, KCBD host lunch at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for CMN

By Andrew Wood
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At a time when Texas Roadhouse would typically be closed, doors were open Wednesday as administrative professionals from Lubbock were welcomed by UMC employees and KCBD’s on-air staff, raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Roadhouse has been so generous to open up the restaurant today,” CMN Director Misti Welch said. “Typically, they’re closed today, but we’re selling tickets to come in here.”

KCBD personalities were on hand to entertain the crowd while they enjoyed the smell of steak and dinner rolls.

“And of course, Karin and Abner are our MCs for today. Since we’ve started this event, they’ve helped us raise almost $200,000, which has gone back to Children’s Miracle Network and back to the UMC Children’s Hospital,” Welch said. “One hundred percent of it does stay local to help our kids with equipment and services, and whatever is needed from the hospital. This year, we’re celebrating our 39th Telethon, which Karin and Abner are also MCing.”

“Sable,” a golden retriever who became UMC’s first facility dog, was also on hand to greet guests.

The CMN telethon has helped thousands of kids in the last four decades. We’re proud to host the event on KCBD NewsChannel 11 again this year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a woman was killed after her car crashed...
One killed in Monday night crash, hitting fence and tree
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
100 Black Men of West Texas condemns racial bullying of Lubbock-Cooper ISD students, school admins respond
Bart Reagor walking out of the courthouse after receiving a 14-year sentence for lying to a bank.
Reagor requests to stay out of prison pending appeal to continue health treatment
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Mark Adams extends contract through 2027

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Karin & Abner raising money for CMN at Texas Roadhouse
Source: KCBD Video
Burkhart Walk for Autism back on track Sunday
Source: KCBD Video
Karin's list of family-friendly events for the weekend
Burkhart Center for Autism Education
Walking for Autism Acceptance