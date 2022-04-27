UMC, KCBD host lunch at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for CMN

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At a time when Texas Roadhouse would typically be closed, doors were open Wednesday as administrative professionals from Lubbock were welcomed by UMC employees and KCBD’s on-air staff, raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“Roadhouse has been so generous to open up the restaurant today,” CMN Director Misti Welch said. “Typically, they’re closed today, but we’re selling tickets to come in here.”

KCBD personalities were on hand to entertain the crowd while they enjoyed the smell of steak and dinner rolls.

“And of course, Karin and Abner are our MCs for today. Since we’ve started this event, they’ve helped us raise almost $200,000, which has gone back to Children’s Miracle Network and back to the UMC Children’s Hospital,” Welch said. “One hundred percent of it does stay local to help our kids with equipment and services, and whatever is needed from the hospital. This year, we’re celebrating our 39th Telethon, which Karin and Abner are also MCing.”

“Sable,” a golden retriever who became UMC’s first facility dog, was also on hand to greet guests.

The CMN telethon has helped thousands of kids in the last four decades. We’re proud to host the event on KCBD NewsChannel 11 again this year.

