6th annual West Texas Salute to Veterans Saturday, April 30

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: 6th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans

WHEN: 7 am to 3 pm, Saturday, April 30, 2022

WHERE: Silent Wings Museum, 6202 North I-27, Lubbock, Texas

EVENT: The City of Lubbock Veteran’s Advisory Committee, Lubbock National Bank, and other event supporters are hosting the 6th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans. This is a day of veteran resources, recognition, food, entertainment, and children’s activities provided free of charge for all West Texas military, veterans, and their families who have served from WWII to the present day.

This is a day of veteran resources, recognition, food, entertainment, and children’s activities provided free of charge for all West Texas military, veterans, and their families who have served from WWII to the present day.(KCBD)

Team Red, White, and Blue will start the day at 7:00 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run/Walk. On-site registration begins at 6 am just prior to the run.

The opening ceremony commences at 9 am to recognize and honor the service of local military service members and veterans. Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Medical Center Director, Amarillo VA Health Care System will deliver the keynote address.

Following the ceremony, attendees may visit the veteran resource fair, view Caprock Classic Cars, and access children’s activities. Other activities include a motorcycle poker run, and ROTC drill competition.

Lubbock National Bank hosts lunch at 11:30 am. Sonic will serve hamburgers, hotdogs, and drinks. Bahama Bucks will serve frozen treats. Event entertainment includes live music by Makenzie Patton on the indoor stage, and Spur 327 on the outdoor stage from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Spartan Transportation will provide free transportation to and from the event in these counties: Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Dickens, King, Cochran, Hockley, rural Lubbock, Crosby, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Scurry, and Mitchell. Please call Spartan Transportation at (806) 894-3800 or toll -free at 1.800.462.8747

