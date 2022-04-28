City of Lubbock pools hiring for 2022 swim season

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding

Cashiers/Concession Staff - Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public, completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required

Pool Laborers - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire, will prepare and clean the four municipal swimming pools

*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2688. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock.

City Pools will open Friday, May 27, 2022.

City Pools - Normal Operating Hours Tue - Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm

Adults 18+: $3, Youth 3-17: $2, Under 2: Free

Clapp Pool , 46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park

Maxey Pool , 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park

Montelongo Pool , 3200 Bates, Lubbock, TX, 79415 - Located in Rogers Park

Mae Simmons Pool, E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park

*For more information, please call (806) 775-2673 or click here.

