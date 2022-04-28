Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City of Lubbock pools hiring for 2022 swim season

The 2022 pool season will begin on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The 2022 pool season will begin on Friday, May 27, 2022.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation department is now seeking qualified applicants for the following positions:

  • Lifeguards - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire and be American Red Cross certified in CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguarding
  • Cashiers/Concession Staff - Will serve and prepare food/beverages for the public, completion of the tenth grade or any combination of relevant education and experience is required
  • Pool Laborers - Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of hire, will prepare and clean the four municipal swimming pools

*A physical exam will be required for all positions listed.

If you have questions or would like more information related to these positions, contact Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2688. Apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lubbock.

City Pools will open Friday, May 27, 2022.

City Pools - Normal Operating Hours Tue - Sunday, 1 pm - 6 pm

Adults 18+: $3, Youth 3-17: $2, Under 2: Free

  • Clapp Pool, 46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park
  • Maxey Pool, 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park
  • Montelongo Pool, 3200 Bates, Lubbock, TX, 79415 - Located in Rogers Park
  • Mae Simmons Pool, E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park

*For more information, please call (806) 775-2673 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash

Latest News

Llano Estacado fire
Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained
Charlotte Bydwell putting on a one-woman show, performed in a shipping container.
Artists perform in shipping containers for debut of Outside In Festival
Daniel Galindo-Ybarra, 26, was last seen at his residence in Hobbs on Friday morning.
Hobbs police searching for missing, endangered man Daniel Galindo-Ybarra
Jax, therapy dog, visits families and kids in the Ronald McDonald House
Lubbock ISD hosts National Therapy Animal Day Celebration
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
City of Snyder under boil water notice