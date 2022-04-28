Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Judge denies Bart Reagor’s request
- A federal judge denied Reagor’s request to delay the start of his prison sentence due to health reasons
- He is scheduled to report to prison on May 9 to begin serving a 14-year sentence
- Read more here: Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility
Russia frees Trevor Reed
- Former Marine Trevor Reed is returning to the U.S. after being released by Russia
- The U.S. agreed to release a Russian drug smuggler in exchange for Reed, who is from Texas
- Read the latest here: Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
City to fund housing, arts and health students
- Lubbock and several other agencies are developing an application program for non-profits and small businesses to apply for funding from the American Rescue Plan
- Details about the application process will be released later this week
- KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks explains: City to support housing, arts, scholarships with ARPA funds
