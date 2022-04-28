Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Judge denies Bart Reagor’s request

A federal judge denied Reagor’s request to delay the start of his prison sentence due to health reasons

He is scheduled to report to prison on May 9 to begin serving a 14-year sentence

Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility Read more here:

Russia frees Trevor Reed

Former Marine Trevor Reed is returning to the U.S. after being released by Russia

The U.S. agreed to release a Russian drug smuggler in exchange for Reed, who is from Texas

Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap Read the latest here:

City to fund housing, arts and health students

Lubbock and several other agencies are developing an application program for non-profits and small businesses to apply for funding from the American Rescue Plan

Details about the application process will be released later this week

City to support housing, arts, scholarships with ARPA funds KCBD’s Kase Wilbanks explains:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.