Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gerald

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gerald, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old terrier mix.

He is super sweet and loves human affection. He gets along with other dogs. Staff says he’s a cuddle bug! Gerald is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Santana

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McKade
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Gerald
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Gerald
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Santana
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Santana