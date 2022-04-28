Latest drought update and a Red Flag Warning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No burn day today with a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of the South Plains with dry, breezy conditions expected.

We have dry returning to the area today with breezy winds continuing. Winds from the southwest between 15-20 mph. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today with mostly sunny skies. A very slim chance for a shower and storm this afternoon mainly off of the Caprock. If storms can develop they have the potential (a Marginal risk) to become strong to severe with up to golf ball sized hail and gusts up to 70 mph. Most of us will remain quiet and dry.

Warm conditions overnight with clear skies and a low of 60 degrees. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest around 15 mph.

A degree or two cooler Friday afternoon with highs again in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be a little bit strong from the west between 20-25 mph. Expect blowing dust in some areas and another Red Flag Warning. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and remaining dry.

A cold front will push through early Saturday morning dropping our afternoon highs for the weekend closer to normal. A high of 82 degrees Saturday, sunny and dry, with lighter winds. A chance for rain returns Sunday and at this point it looks like a decent chance for most of the area to receive rain. Details will become more clear on rain and storm chances Sunday as the day gets closer.

The latest drought update released this morning shows what we expected and what we do not want to see. More than half of the KCBD viewing area is now under exceptional drought shown in dark red.

