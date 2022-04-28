Local Listings
LFR live fire training at Lubbock airport on Saturday

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the airport on Saturday, Lubbock Fire Rescue will be holding live fire training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Lubbock says “This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from the communities surrounding the airport. If a caller wishes to speak with someone at the airport about the training burn, they can contact Airport Operations at (806) 775-2004 (24 hours).”

The live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility.

