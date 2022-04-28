Lubbock-area Chevy Baseball & Softball clinics moved to May 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Chevy Youth Baseball & Softball clinic at Maxey Park in Lubbock has been moved to a new date. The clinic location and time remain the same, but it will now be held on Tuesday, May 10 . Please refer to the updated information below reflecting the change (highlighted).

The clinic is open to kids of all skill levels, and participation in a league is not required to attend. Qualified coaching staff will separate participants into age groups and rotate them through stations to learn and enhance essential baseball and softball skills.

Spots are limited so we encourage you to register for this experience right away using the instructions below!

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Wildcat Baseball Stadium

1207 East 14th St.

Littlefield, TX 79339

Check-in: 8:00AM – 9:00AM

Clinic Rotations: 9:00AM – 12:00PM

Dismissal: 12:00PM

– OR –

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Englund Field

800 W Lynn St.

Slaton, TX 79364

Check-in: 12:00PM-1:00PM

Clinic Rotations: 1:00PM-4:00PM

Dismissal: 4:00PM

– OR –

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Maxey Park

2402 Nashville Ave

Lubbock, TX 79410

Check-in: 4:30PM-5:30PM

Clinic Rotations: 5:30PM-8:30PM

Dismissal: 8:30PM

– OR –

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bill Weaver Sports Complex

1101 Lee Mccalister Ave

Lamesa, TX 79331

Check-in: 4:30PM-5:30PM

Clinic Rotations: 5:30PM-8:30PM

Dismissal: 8:30PM

*Please note if you are unable to get your participant(s) there by the start time of the clinic, we accept late check-ins! Please do not let that hinder your child from participating in this experience!

To Register:

Go to //chevrolet.com/youthsports

Click on the gold “Clinic Registration” box

Select the following name from the drop-down menu: Lubbock , then click Go

Enter the registration password “ playball ” for free entry into the clinic, and then click “Submit”

Complete the registration form and download the waiver. In addition to registering before the event, participants are required to bring a signed waiver form to the registration table on the day of the clinic

Check your email (including your spam) for your registration confirmation

If you have questions, check out our site and FAQs here . You can also reach out to Cara Fernandez at cfernandez@gmdealerprograms.com or 404-314-0514 with any additional questions.

