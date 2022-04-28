Local Listings
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pickup crashed into a house just before 1 p.m. at 27th and Slide Road. Police desk officials say the driver of the pickup didn’t stop and kept heading westbound on 27th Street.

Lubbock Fire officials on the scene tell KCBD the pickup was found stopped in a yard at 27th and Bangor Ave. EMS was called to where the pickup stopped.

The police desk shows the driver of the pickup was taken into custody. He is described as an adult male. His name was not released.

Initial reports show no one was at the home when it was hit. There is no word on injuries at this time.

