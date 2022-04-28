Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman, resulting in death of unborn baby

DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.
DeShay Carter was charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Police in Louisiana arrested and charged a woman after they say she attacked a pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of the unborn child.

Baton Rouge police said they arrested 25-year-old Deshay Carter on Wednesday.

Authorities said Carter assaulted a 23-year-old pregnant woman outside her house April 23.

The woman was taken to the hospital two days later for medical complications where she lost her child.

The victim was four months pregnant, WAFB reported.

Carter was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree feticide, second-degree battery and home invasion.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash

Latest News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021.
Astroworld movie released despite lawyers’ concerns
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace