UMC power restored, hospital no longer on diversion

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that has the capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center’s main campus has been restored to full operations and is no longer on local or regional diversion.

The power outage was due to an internal equipment failure. Lubbock Power & Light was called to help.

During the power outage, the hospital temporarily routes patients away from its center to avoid delayed care. The hospital continued to accept walk-ins to the Emergency Center.

