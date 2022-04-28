United Supermarkets donates 50,000 pounds of apples

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos donated more than 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico to various food banks and other organizations.

Out of the 50,000 pounds, 10,240 pounds were donated to the South Plains Food Bank.

This is the 12th year the company has donated to the Take a Bite Out of Hunger initiative.

