Lubbock ties record high of 96 on Thursday, set in 2020

By John Robison
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock tied a record high of 96 on Thursday, matching a high temp set in 2020.

Fire danger returned to the region on Thursday and will continue into Friday.

While there is a slight chance for some isolated storms in the eastern South Plains through Thursday evening, the primary concern is wildfire danger for the area.

Winds will continue from the west to southwest through Friday evening and that means continued dry conditions, combining with low humidity and high afternoon temperatures.

Fire weather watches/warnings will likely continue into late Friday with increased fire danger.

Saturday will bring a chance in wind direction and speed with cooler temps returning to west Texas.

A cold front should drop the afternoon highs back to the low to mid 80s on the first day of the weekend.

Sunday will bring a chance of scattered severe storms to the region. It may be the best chance we’ve had all spring.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

