Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a shooting and aggravated robbery that happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Deputies say the sheriff’s office received a call about a gunshot victim at the Grace Medical Center at 50th and University.

The 24-year-old victim was transferred to Covenant Medical Center for treatment. She is in good condition and is expected to be released from the hospital today.

LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The location is a game room on the Slaton Highway.

Reports show the woman was injured during a robbery of the game room.

The first suspect is described as a white male last seen wearing a grey polo-style shirt, and black jeans. He has short blonde hair and stands between 5′6″ and 5′10″. He weighs approximately 180 pounds.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male with short black hair, same height range and weight range as the first suspect. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with the Champion logo, black pants, white socks and sandals.

The suspects ran from the scene.

If you have any information, please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1406 or 806-775-1414.

