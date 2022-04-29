15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Lubbock ISD Police, along with other agencies, are investigating a situation near O.L. Slaton Middle School on Friday morning.

Police say a mother was dropping off her 15-year-old son at the school around 9 a.m. when she noticed he had a gun. The teen never made it inside the building. He ran from the school and Lubbock Police were notified.

LPD responded to the area, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the South Plains Auto Task Force and the Lubbock ISD Police.

The teen was found near 33rd and Ave. P and was taken into custody. He could be facing a charge of “Places Weapons Prohibited” – which is a third-degree felony.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was placed on lockout for approximately eight minutes Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

