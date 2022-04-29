Local Listings
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at O.L. Slaton Middle School.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Lubbock ISD Police, along with other agencies, are investigating a situation near O.L. Slaton Middle School on Friday morning.

Police say a mother was dropping off her 15-year-old son at the school around 9 a.m. when she noticed he had a gun. The teen never made it inside the building. He ran from the school and Lubbock Police were notified.

LPD responded to the area, along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the South Plains Auto Task Force and the Lubbock ISD Police.

The teen was found near 33rd and Ave. P and was taken into custody. He could be facing a charge of “Places Weapons Prohibited” – which is a third-degree felony.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was placed on lockout for approximately eight minutes Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

