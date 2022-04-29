‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from police in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - “American Idol” winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, according to his official Facebook page.

He said in the post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police, WAFB reported.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of the popular show in 2019.

An LSU police official confirmed there is an active investigation but did not provide additional information about the case.

