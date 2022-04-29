Another hot afternoon with critical fire danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is again in effect across the South Plains this afternoon, but cooler temps and some rain in the forecast for the weekend.

No burn day (KCBD)

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions today have again warranted a no burn day for the viewing area. Temperatures will climb into the 80s to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine. Winds turning to the west and remaining breezy around 20-25 mph.

Today's highs (KCBD)

A cold front will move through overnight bringing us cooler temperatures. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies and a light breeze.

Beautiful to begin the weekend with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be quiet- sunny with a lighter breeze. Sunday we are watching for the potential for severe weather. At this point we have a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms across the entire South Plains. Our threats will include larger hail, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado or two.

Sunday stormcast (KCBD)

