Artists perform in shipping containers for debut of Outside In Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Outside In Festival made its debut in Lubbock on Friday, bringing artists from all over the world together with local artists.

Cory Lawson, the artistic director, said the goal was for these performers to share ideas with each other.

“Those professional artists work with our local artists and they both take ideas and go back and make other cool stuff that we bring back next year,” Lawson said.

The artists were tasked with performing in shipping containers, challenging them to adapt to the small, narrow areas.

“Working in the container, it’s been about like - how am I going to orient myself, and all of the furniture, and be able to like ease through those transitions nicely,” said performer Charlotte Bydwell.

Bydwell was putting on a one-woman show. She played four different characters, three men and one woman. She says her biggest obstacle was figuring out how to keep the story flowing in such tight spaces.

“Just figure out how close I can be as each of the men and with the eyelines for each of the men speaking to each other,” Bydwell said. “So that the audience can still actually understand who I’m playing and who I’m talking to at any moment.”

The idea originated in Amsterdam. Lawson performed at a festival there where he saw a similar idea on a smaller scale. For the last 15 years, he has wanted to bring this to Lubbock.

He says this is a new way to deliver performing arts.

“Which really creates a lot of interesting creativity and fun new ways of delivering theater to people,” Lawson said.

The event is free and open to the public and is scheduled to last through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.