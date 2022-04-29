Local Listings
City to begin pavement repairs on East 34th Street

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Tuesday, May 3rd, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on East 34th Street, between Ave A and M.L.K. Jr Blvd.

This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction. 

If you have any questions or concerns, please call Street Department at 806-775-2608.

