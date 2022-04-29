Local Listings
City of Hermleigh under boil water notice

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SNYDER, TX (KCBD) - The City of Hermleigh is under a precautionary boil water notice after the repair of a failed booster pump.

The Snyder News reported this on Friday afternoon:

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

April 29, 2022

Due to a failure of one of the booster pumps the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hasrequired the Hermleigh Water public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, andice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes,schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ted Rich at 325-242-2551.

Corix has repaired the booster pumps and the system is back on line. The boil water notice is precautionary and will be in effect until further notice.

CORRECTION: We originally reported that this notice was for Snyder but this is not correct. KCBD regrets the error.

The City of Snyder is not on a boil water notice.

Posted by City of Snyder Texas City Hall on Friday, April 29, 2022

