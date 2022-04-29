City of Snyder under boil water notice

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Snyder is under a precautionary boil water notice after the repair of a failed booster pump.

The city released this statement on Friday afternoon:

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

April 29, 2022

Due to a failure of one of the booster pumps the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hasrequired the Hermleigh Water public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior toconsumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and personswith weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customersshould follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, andice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumptionpurposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitablesource for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notifycustomers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice tocustomers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those whomay not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes,schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributingcopies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ted Rich at 325-242-2551.

Corix has repaired the booster pumps and the system is back on line. The boil water notice isprecautionary and will be in effect until further notice.

