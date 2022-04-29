Clovis middle school evacuated due to fire concerns
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Due to a fire west of Clovis near Llano Estacado Boulevard and as a precautionary measure, Gattis Middle School is being evacuated via bus to Legacy Church, formerly known as Faith Christian Family Church, located at 3401 N. Norris Street.
Multiple structure fires have occurred just west of County Road M and Llano Estacado Boulevard.
The public is asked to avoid Llano Estacado Boulevard west of Thornton Street.
