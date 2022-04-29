Clovis middle school evacuated due to fire concerns

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Due to a fire west of Clovis near Llano Estacado Boulevard and as a precautionary measure, Gattis Middle School is being evacuated via bus to Legacy Church, formerly known as Faith Christian Family Church, located at 3401 N. Norris Street.

Multiple structure fires have occurred just west of County Road M and Llano Estacado Boulevard.

The public is asked to avoid Llano Estacado Boulevard west of Thornton Street.

The grass fire continues to burn along Llano Estacado. Please avoid Llano Estacado between Wheaton (CR M) and Thornton Street. If you have a child at The Children's Center or Gattis Middle School, they are being evacuated at this time to Legacy Church on Norris. #clovisnmoem pic.twitter.com/5SU1ZmuKKb — Clovis NM OEM (@ClovisNMOEM) April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.