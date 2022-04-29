Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Clovis middle school evacuated due to fire concerns

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Due to a fire west of Clovis near Llano Estacado Boulevard and as a precautionary measure, Gattis Middle School is being evacuated via bus to Legacy Church, formerly known as Faith Christian Family Church, located at 3401 N. Norris Street.

Multiple structure fires have occurred just west of County Road M and Llano Estacado Boulevard.

The public is asked to avoid Llano Estacado Boulevard west of Thornton Street.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash

Latest News

Daniel Galindo-Ybarra, 26, was last seen at his residence in Hobbs on Friday morning.
Hobbs police searching for missing, endangered man Daniel Galindo-Ybarra
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, at a press conference with Texas Solicitor General...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over asylum plan
James Walker was granted clemency Tuesday by President Biden.
President Biden grants Lubbock man clemency
In this April 6, 2022 photo provided by Texas state Rep. Jeff Leach, Texas death row inmate...
Texas mother on death row thanks supporters after court stays execution