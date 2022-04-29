Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Comcast, Charter teaming up to launch joint streaming platform

A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP...
A Charter Communications van is shown Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Town and Country, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the country’s biggest cable companies are teaming up to create their own streaming product.

Comcast and Charter say they plan to launch a new streaming platform to reach major markets nationwide.

Comcast currently operates through its Xfinity brand while Charter operates Spectrum.

The companies don’t have a name for their new platform yet, but they say it will give customers access to their favorite apps as well as hundreds of hours of free content.

They also plan to create branded streaming devices and smart TVs for the service.

Comcast already has a streaming platform called Flex. It says it will license that platform for use in the joint venture as well as its XClass TVs and Xumo service.

No word on when the companies expect to launch the new streaming product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart and Annette Reagor
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
LFR, EMS respond to truck vs. home at 27th and Slide Road
Pickup hits central Lubbock house, driver in custody
LCSO officials say the shooting happened in the 6300 block of East Hwy. 84 around 8 a.m. The...
Woman injured in shooting, Sheriff searching for 2 suspects
Bart Reagor outside the federal courthouse in Amarillo after his sentencing on March 10, 2022.
Judge denies Reagor request for continued release, recommends assignment to medical facility
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC power restored, hospital no longer on diversion

Latest News

Shayne Christopher Smith, 28
Man charged with DWI, fentanyl found after truck crashes into house
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father