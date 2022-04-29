Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - US Hwy 62/82 is closed north of Ropesville in both directions related to a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on US 62/82 near Oxen Road in Hockey County.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, one adult male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

DPS states a man was driving northbound on Hwy 62/82 with two other people in the vehicle. Another vehicle turned from a side road into the wrong lanes and crashed into the first vehicle.

The driver going the wrong way on the highway did not appear to be injured and was talking to first responders on the scene. He was not taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted at FM 1585 in Lubbock County, and on FM 41 in Ropesville.

Please avoid the area and find alternate traffic routes. There will be delays along US 62/82 so please divert where possible.

Emergency crews including Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and emergency medical personnel are on the scene.

