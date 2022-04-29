Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents meeting
- Parents gathered Thursday night at T.J. Patterson Library to discuss allegations of racist behavior at Laura Bush Middle School
- Lubbock-Cooper says it is investigating the incidents
- Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page
Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank
- Bart Reagor’s wife, Annette, is suing FirstCapital Bank for fraud
- She says the bank knew about a check-kiting scheme and charged her family huge overdraft fees
- Get all the details here: Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million
Former Marine Trevor Reed back in Texas after prisoner exchange with Russia
- Reed is now undergoing medical treatment
- His family is calling for the release of Paul Whalen, who has been held in Russia since 2018
- Follow the latest here: Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.