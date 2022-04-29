Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents meeting

Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank

Former Marine Trevor Reed back in Texas after prisoner exchange with Russia

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash
Our crew is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at 64th & Quaker.
Police identify rider injured in Friday night motorcycle crash
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Laura Bush Middle School facing accusations of racism over social media page.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 6 for Saturday, Apr. 30 - clipped version
Models indicate storms developing in New Mexico and moving east into the region late Sunday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
There are between 20,000 and 25,000 veterans in the Lubbock area. The city set aside today to...
City of Lubbock honors those who served at 6th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans
Our crew is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at 64th & Quaker.
Police identify rider injured in Friday night motorcycle crash
One person has suffered moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident at 68th & University on...
1 injured in motorcycle wreck, 68th & University