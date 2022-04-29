Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents meeting

Parents gathered Thursday night at T.J. Patterson Library to discuss allegations of racist behavior at Laura Bush Middle School

Lubbock-Cooper says it is investigating the incidents

Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page

Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank

Bart Reagor’s wife, Annette, is suing FirstCapital Bank for fraud

She says the bank knew about a check-kiting scheme and charged her family huge overdraft fees

Get all the details here: Bart Reagor’s wife sues FirstCapital Bank, seeking up to $22.3 million

Former Marine Trevor Reed back in Texas after prisoner exchange with Russia

Reed is now undergoing medical treatment

His family is calling for the release of Paul Whalen, who has been held in Russia since 2018

Follow the latest here: Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap

