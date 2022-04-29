Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, Apr. 28

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Thursday, April 28.

SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Bushland 4 Shallowater 0

Bushland 9 Shallowater 0 (Bushland advances)

Pampa 14 Snyder 3 ( Pampa leads 1 game to none)

Levelland 13 Canyon 9 (Levelland elads 1 game to none)

Brownfield 24 Kermit 1 (1 game playoff/ Brownfield advances)

Monterey 13 Plainview 0 (Monterey leads 1 game to none)

Idalou 33 Canadian 0 (1 game playoff/Idalou advances)

Floydada 10 Post 0

Floydada 20 Post 0 (Floydada advances)

Randall 9 Lubbock Cooper 6 (Randall leads 1 game to none)

Colorado City 21 Sundown 0 (1 game playoff/Colorado City advances)

Littlefield 14 Alpine 2 (1 game playoff/Littlefield advances)

Forsan 13 New deal 3 ( 1 game playoff/Forsan advances)

Ralls 19 Tahoka 14

Tahoka 16 Ralls 6 (series tied 1-1/Game 3 Monday)

Abernathy 25 Dalhart 5 (1 game playoff/Abernathy advances)

BASEBALL

Nazareth 1 Claude 0

