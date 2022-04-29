Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at...
15-year-old arrested after mother notices son had gun at school drop-off
Crash closes Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville
Hwy 62/82 near Ropesville back open after Hockley County crash
Our crew is on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at 64th & Quaker.
Police identify rider injured in Friday night motorcycle crash
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Laura Bush Middle School facing accusations of racism over social media page.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD facing accusations of racism over social media page

Latest News

President Joe Biden took the annual White House press corps' gala as an opportunity to make...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 6 for Saturday, Apr. 30 - clipped version
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls