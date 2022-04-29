Gattis Middle School evacuated due to fire near Clovis, fire now contained

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Gattis Middle School was evacuated to Legacy Church due to a fire west of Clovis near Llano Estacado Boulevard.

According to the release, the fire has been contained near north and west of Llano Estacado Boulevard and County Road M.

Three helicopters are providing support to several structures that are on fire at this area.

The fire was caused by a vehicle fire on Llano Estacado.

Llano Estacado west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard is currently closed to thru traffic.

The public is asked to continue to avoid this area.

Crews are still working the fire in Llano Estacado. Please avoid the area so that crews can work safely. #clovisnmoem pic.twitter.com/hUW48FCPJy — Clovis NM OEM (@ClovisNMOEM) April 29, 2022

