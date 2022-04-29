Local Listings
Hobbs police searching for missing, endangered man Daniel Galindo-Ybarra

Daniel Galindo-Ybarra, 26, was last seen at his residence in Hobbs on Friday morning.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are searching for a missing man considered endangered. Daniel Galindo-Ybarra was last seen at his residence in Hobbs on Friday morning.

Hobbs police issued this statement on Friday afternoon:

The Hobbs Police Department is looking for Daniel Galindo-Ybarra (26), from Hobbs, New Mexico. Daniel is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Daniel was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo of the name “Nichol” on his right forearm and a tattoo of a rose on his left forearm. Daniel was last seen at his residence located on Cochran Street in Hobbs, New Mexico on April 29, 2022, at around 11:30 a.m.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Daniel Galindo-Ybarra please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or 911.

