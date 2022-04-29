Hot Friday, cooler Saturday, chance for storms on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire danger through the evening, then severe weather threats on Sunday.

Dry and hot conditions will continue into late evening, then a cold front will bring cooler temps to the region by Saturday morning.

Sunday will remain mild but an upper disturbance may combine with returning moisture to trigger isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms over all of the region.

Models indicate storms developing in New Mexico and moving east into the region late afternoon and exiting the eastern areas by midnight.

Some of the storms will be capable of large hail, winds over 60 mph, lightning and locally heavy rain.

We will keep you aware of the weather threat on our First Alert Weather App, web and Facebook over the weekend.

Winds will be lower tomorrow afternoon but will increase to the 25-35 mph range on Sunday.

As for temperatures, Saturday will be around 80 degrees and Sunday in the upper 70s as clouds return to the region.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.