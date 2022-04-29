KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McKade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McKade, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old shepherd/pitbull mix.

He’s a sweet boy who loves to be goofy and lovey dovey. He can be shy at first, but don’t let that fool you. McKade gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

