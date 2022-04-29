Lubbock citizens experiencing homelessness decreased over 5 years, 2022 report says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Homeless Consortium (SPHC) released data from their Point-in-Time Count report of homelessness in Lubbock, stating 259 people in Lubbock experiencing homelessness were counted this year.

The SPHC conducts the Point-in-Time count every year. Volunteers assisted in January, canvassing Lubbock to gather updated statistics on local homelessness, which the Consortium says helps the community develop strategies toward the goal of ending homelessness in Lubbock.

According to the SPHC, this snapshot of homelessness in Lubbock represents a decrease of 22% from 333 people counted in 2018.

Of the total number of persons experiencing homeless, the count showed 21% were in families and 79% were adults without children. The number of Veterans in homelessness remained about the same at 13 individuals. The Consortium’s report states 24 people experiencing chronic homelessness were counted, a 45% decrease over the last five years.

“The South Plains Homeless Consortium is indebted to the more than 60 volunteers who administered the count in January,” said Tamara Duncan, President of the SPHC. “These volunteers canvassed Lubbock’s streets, parks, and homeless shelters in an attempt to gather the most comprehensive data possible.”

Duncan says, “This information helps the South Plains Homeless Consortium and the community to evaluate trends and develop strategy toward the goal of ending homelessness in Lubbock.”

