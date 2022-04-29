Lubbock ISD hosts National Therapy Animal Day Celebration

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Lubbock ISD

Lubbock ISD is hosting its second annual National Therapy Animal Day Celebration Saturday in honor of the annual recognition to bring awareness to therapy animal programs.

The event will feature dog training demonstrations, vendor booths, face painting, dog and human treats, and more. Lubbock ISD’s Muttley Crew handlers will be available to answer questions and introduce guests to their therapy dogs.

Lubbock ISD’s Muttley Crew began five years ago with three teams at one campus and has grown to now include 37 teams with 41 dogs. In addition to their daily work and assistance with crisis events, they also participate in monthly training opportunities and community outreach.

The celebration is from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, April 30, at Overton Elementary School, 2902 Louisville Ave.

Source: KCBD Video
TTUHSC Medication Cleanout happens Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.