Lubbock Women’s Club to host garage sale this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Women’s Club will host its ‘It’s Never Too Late’ garage sale three days this weekend. All proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation.

The garage sale will be held at the South Plains Fairgrounds Commercial Exhibit Building:

Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

