Man charged with DWI, fentanyl found after truck crashes into house

Shayne Christopher Smith, 28
Shayne Christopher Smith, 28(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 28-year-old man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, facing a DWI charge, after he crashed his pickup into a fence and house on Thursday afternoon.

The police report says Shayne Christopher Smith was possibly under the influence of a narcotic at the time of the crash.

Police were called to 27th and Slide Road after witnesses said a pickup crashed into a house and a brick fence, but then kept driving down 27th Street to Bangor Ave.

Investigators found what is believed to be fentanyl in Smith’s vehicle.

Smith was taken to University Medical Center to be treated before he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to the latest version of the jail roster, a bond has not been set.

The police report shows the crash was caught on surveillance cameras.

