Red Raiders land Fardaws Aimaq, 2021 WAC Player of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq has announced he is coming to Texas Tech. He was the 2021 WAC Player of the Year.

He averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds a game.

The 6′11″ center chose the Red Raiders over Texas, Gonzaga, Washington and Iowa.

He has also entered his name into the NBA draft.

When asked about coming to Texas Tech he told ESPN, “I think I’ll bring something they have not had. Versatility as a 7-footer, can shoot, dribble and pass and also help them on the defensive side of things. With the pieces they have coming in, I think they can really help me reach my full potential and we will be a top-five team.”

😁 excited to put my heart and soul on the line for the LBK❤️🖤❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/4MvYRIkId9 — Fardaws Aimaq (@FardawsAimaq) April 29, 2022

