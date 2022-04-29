Schedule update: Tech set for doubleheader Saturday vs. Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Due to incoming weather on Sunday, Texas Tech and Texas will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. with game two starting at 2:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨



Due to incoming weather on Sunday, games 2 & 3 of the series against Texas will be played as a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon#WreckEm — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) April 29, 2022

The Senior Day ceremony will be held approximately 20 minutes before the first game on the field honoring Molly Grumbo and Maddie Westmoreland.

All tickets purchased for Sunday will be honored on Saturday. Tickets purchased for Saturday and Sunday are good for both games.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.