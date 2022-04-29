Local Listings
Schedule update: Tech set for doubleheader Saturday vs. Texas

Texas Tech and Texas will play a double header Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - News release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Due to incoming weather on Sunday, Texas Tech and Texas will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. with game two starting at 2:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.

The Senior Day ceremony will be held approximately 20 minutes before the first game on the field honoring Molly Grumbo and Maddie Westmoreland.

All tickets purchased for Sunday will be honored on Saturday. Tickets purchased for Saturday and Sunday are good for both games.

